BJP MLA Sangeet Som escapes attack; assailants open fire, hurl grenade at his house in Meerut

BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som survived an attack early Thursday at his residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh by unidentified miscreants who opened fire and hurled a grenade at the house, police said.

Police have recovered empty cartridges and an unpinned hand grenade from the spot and investigation is underway to identify the assailants.

SSP Akhilesh Kumar and other police officers examined the spot and bomb squad was called to examine the grenade.

“Investigation is being carried out from all possible angles to identify and arrest the assailants”, Kumar said.

Som, who is an MLA from Sardhana and has Z category security, had returned to his Mall Road residence around 1 am Thursday. The assailants who had allegedly followed the lawmaker in a Swift car, opened fire barely few minutes after MLA entered the house. The driver also tried to barge into the house but the guard at the gate foiled his attempt. One of the attackers then hurled a grenade inside the house and escaped from there.

The grenade did not explode and the bomb squad later took it in their possession for examination. A dog squad and forensic teams were also called as part of the investigation.

News agency ANI quoted Som as saying that he had received a call two years ago that he will be killed with a grenade.

This is not the first time that Som , who is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, has been attacked. A few years ago unidentified assailants had fired at his house in Sardhana town.

He had allegedly received a threatening telephone call from ISIS in Dec 2015 and the investigating agencies later found it was made through Internet. He again received a threat call in December 2017.

