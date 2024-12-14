Menu Explore
BJP mock Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha: ‘Such knowledge comes from George Soros’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 14, 2024 05:37 PM IST

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday mocked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for some of the comments in the Congress leader's speech.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra and the party's IT department head Amit Malviya posted bits of the video of Gandhi's speech on X to mock him.

They criticised Gandhi for saying that "tapasya" is meant to “generate heat in the body” during his speech.

Gandhi's reference to Eklavya, an archer in "Mahabharat", as a boy aged six-seven years, and saying that Dronacharya cut off his thumb were two other points from the speech highlighted by the BJP leaders.

Also Read | BJP invokes 1975 Emergency to counter Rahul: ‘Cong even threatened judiciary’

Patra, in his post on X, also said that “such knowledge comes from George Soros.”

On the other hand, Malviya wrote: "This round goes to Rahul Gandhi. He remains the undisputed king of bloopers."

Several BJP members, including Union ministers, were seen laughing while Gandhi was speaking.

Rahul Gandhi's attacks on BJP


Participating in a debate on 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, Gandhi described the Constitution as a "document of modern India" and said that it could never have been written without ancient India and ideas.

"The Constitution is a document of modern India but it could never have been written without ancient India and her ideas," Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read | Congress humiliated Ambedkar, tried to murder Constitution: Kiren Rijiju

He also invoked VD Savarkar, revered by the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, saying,"I want to start my speech by quoting what the Supreme Leader, not of the BJP but of the modern interpretation of the ideas of the RSS has to say about the Constitution of India and about how he thinks India should be run.

The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is that scripture which is most worshippable after Vedas for our Hindu nation and from which our ancient times have become the basis for our culture, customs, thought and practice," he said.

"These are the words of Savarkar...Savarkar has clearly stated in his writings that there is nothing Indian about our Constitution. He has clearly stated that the book India is run by should be superseded by this book. This is what the fight is about," Gandhi added.

India News
