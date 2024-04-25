 BJP MP Ashok Chavan says there won't be any changes to Constitution | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP MP Ashok Chavan says there won't be any changes to Constitution

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 01:33 PM IST

BJP MP Ashok Chavan pointed out that stand of BJP's top leadership is more important than individual comments on the issue of changing Constitution.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan has said that PM Narendra Modi clearly communicated that there will not be any changes to India's Constitution. Chavan made the remarks while speaking to the media in his home district Nanded, where polling will take place on Friday along with seven other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Ashok Chavan(Hindustan Times)
BJP leader Ashok Chavan(Hindustan Times)

"Our party's top leader and Prime Minister Modi has clearly communicated that there will not be any changes in the Constitution. The PM's comment is like a policy matter for us," said Chavan as quoted by news agency PTI.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The former Maharashtra CM Chavan pointed out that the stand of BJP's top leadership is more important than individual comments on the issue of changing the Constitution.

"What my party's top leader (PM) says about it (Constitution) is more important to us (than an individual's comments on the issue)," he asserted.

ALSO READ| BJP, Shiv Sena likely to get 3 Maharashtra seats each in final call

Chavan highlighted that individuals who made remarks related to changing India's Constitution received a red flag from the BJP. Citing an example he said that such a leader was denied a BJP ticket in Karnataka. He was apparently referring to BJP's Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha member Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remarks in March on the Constitution.

"Those who spoke about bringing changes in the country's Constitution did not get a ticket from the BJP to contest Lok Sabha elections. I think it happened in Karnataka. The opinion of an individual does not matter...what my party's top leader says about it is more important to us," said Chavan.

In March, Hegde stated that in order to correct alleged distortions and unnecessary additions to India's Constitution by the Congress party, BJP needed a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and also come to power in more than 20 states.

"They (Congress) have changed the Constitution and brought laws to oppress the entire Hindu society. If all this is to be changed, it will not happen with this minority vote. Both sides need a 2/3 majority. This time PM Modi has said that he should win more than 400 seats. Why 400? We have a majority in the Lok Sabha, but not in the Rajya Sabha. We need 400 seats to make any changes in the Constitution. We need a 2/3 majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and also in the states. Just the majority in Lok Sabha is not enough," Hegde had said in March.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / BJP MP Ashok Chavan says there won't be any changes to Constitution
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On