BJP MP Ashok Chavan says there won't be any changes to Constitution

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan has said that PM Narendra Modi clearly communicated that there will not be any changes to India's Constitution. Chavan made the remarks while speaking to the media in his home district Nanded, where polling will take place on Friday along with seven other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. BJP leader Ashok Chavan(Hindustan Times)

"Our party's top leader and Prime Minister Modi has clearly communicated that there will not be any changes in the Constitution. The PM's comment is like a policy matter for us," said Chavan as quoted by news agency PTI.

The former Maharashtra CM Chavan pointed out that the stand of BJP's top leadership is more important than individual comments on the issue of changing the Constitution.

"What my party's top leader (PM) says about it (Constitution) is more important to us (than an individual's comments on the issue)," he asserted.

Chavan highlighted that individuals who made remarks related to changing India's Constitution received a red flag from the BJP. Citing an example he said that such a leader was denied a BJP ticket in Karnataka. He was apparently referring to BJP's Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha member Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remarks in March on the Constitution.

"Those who spoke about bringing changes in the country's Constitution did not get a ticket from the BJP to contest Lok Sabha elections. I think it happened in Karnataka. The opinion of an individual does not matter...what my party's top leader says about it is more important to us," said Chavan.

In March, Hegde stated that in order to correct alleged distortions and unnecessary additions to India's Constitution by the Congress party, BJP needed a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and also come to power in more than 20 states.

"They (Congress) have changed the Constitution and brought laws to oppress the entire Hindu society. If all this is to be changed, it will not happen with this minority vote. Both sides need a 2/3 majority. This time PM Modi has said that he should win more than 400 seats. Why 400? We have a majority in the Lok Sabha, but not in the Rajya Sabha. We need 400 seats to make any changes in the Constitution. We need a 2/3 majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and also in the states. Just the majority in Lok Sabha is not enough," Hegde had said in March.