BJP, Shiv Sena likely to get 3 seats each in final call

MUMBAI: The ruling Mahayuti is yet to take a call on the final seat-share numbers even though there are only two days remaining to issue the notification for the fifth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The fate of six constituencies are hanging in the balance thanks to a tug-of-war between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The decision will be taken on Thursday. HT Image

Three of the six contentious constituencies are Nashik, Thane and Mumbai South on which both parties have staked their claim; while from the remaining Palghar, Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North West, the first two will go to BJP and the third to Sena, on mutual agreement. Another reason for the delay is their inability to decide on candidates to be fielded from these constituencies. BJP’s central leadership has left it to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to take a final call in two days.

When Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal opted out of the fray from the Nashik constituency, Shiv Sena has looked to field its sitting MP Hemant Godse or its district chief Ajay Boraste.

A senior BJP leader said Bhujbal’s exit was imminent, as internal surveys about his candidature revealed a negative impact in other constituencies that were influenced by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. Bhujbal has been a votary for the OBC community since the time Jarange-Patil raised his voice and pushed for quota for Marathas in the OBC category.

“Maratha outfits, including Jarange-Patil, would have raked up the issue of Bhujbal opposing Maratha reservation had he been fielded from Nashik,” said the leader.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena is also resolute on Thane, the chief minister’s home. After the BJP leadership admitted to exchange Palghar for Thane, Sena is expected to pick MLA Pratap Sarnaik or former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske for the constituency. The party is however struggling to find a suitable candidate for Mumbai North West. Word going around is that it is likely to field MLA Ravindra Waikar against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar. However, its allies BJP and MNS do not favour Waikar.

Similarly, BJP has not been able to pick its candidate for Mumbai North Central where Poonam Mahajan is its two term MP. “We have shortlisted two names but are waiting to see who the opponent will be. If it’s a Muslim candidate, we may change to bring in a Hindutva face. Poonam Mahajan and MLA Ashish Shelar are still in the zone of consideration. From Palghar, sitting Sena MP Rajendra Gavit could be our candidate as he had originally fought on the undivided Shiv Sena ticket in 2019. In South Mumbai, it may be a toss-up between Rahul Narwekar and Mangalprabhat Lodha, with the former having a fair chance of candidacy,” said a state BJP leader.

The Shiv Sena is however hopeful about South Mumbai. “It is among the few seats that have an emotional connect between the two conflicting Senas. In case it becomes a Sena vs Sena fight in South Mumbai, chances of winning the seat for the ruling alliance are stronger; in that case, Milind Deora could be our candidate. It could be exchanged with Nashik on condition that our sitting MP Godse be renominated on BJP symbol,” said a Sena leader.

Vinod Tawde, national general secretary of BJP assured the equation will be revealed soon, and a “formal announcement will be done by the central leadership on Thursday”.