BJP MP blames Rajiv Gandhi for Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh, slams Cong policies for current situation
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao on Tuesday claimed that it was during Congress' regime China occupied Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang and added that the then Army Chief planned an operation but former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi denied him permission to push back People's Liberation Army troops.
The MP from Arunachal East pointed out that China has been constructing roads in the region since the 1980s.
The comments of the BJP leader came after the Opposition questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the alleged construction of village in the territory.
Gao blamed Congress and its policies for the Chinese construction on and inside the McMahon line, while maintaining that the land where the village has been constructed is already under China's occupation.
"Since 80s China is constructing roads. They've built Longju to Maza road. During Rajiv Gandhi's regime, China occupied Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang. The then Army Chief planned an op but Rajiv Gandhi denied him permission to push back PLA," he said.
"Since the 80s till today, they (China) are occupying this area and construction of villages is not a new thing. They have already constructed military base between Bisa and Maza which is inside McMahon Line, under Indian territory," Gao added.
He pointed out that "There was a wrong policy of government during the Congress regime. They didn't construct roads up to the border which left a buffer zone of 3-4 km which China occupied. Construction of new villages isn't a new thing, it's all inherited from Congress."
The BJP MP praised the Modi government for building two-lane roads till the border.
"This is not a new issue for people of Arunachal Pradesh. The village might have been constructed new but the land was occupied during the Congress regime. It has a mini hydel project on Tsari Su, the actual local name is Lensi, and Army infrastructure. They will keep on constructing if there are no demarcations on basis of McMahon line. Congress should answer why the Chinese have been able to occupy the land," Gao told ANI.
"Operation Pelican was hatched to flush out the Chinese army. But Rajiv Gandhi quashed the plan and instead went to Beijing in 1986 and came back empty-handed. From the 80s till today, the Chinese have occupied this area and they have constructed a military base on land in the Indian Territory as per McMahon line. I don't know what happened to Indian intelligence reported to the Government of India," stated Gao.
"I had raised the issue in Parliament in zero-hour how China has occupied the upper Subansiri district," he added.
Lashing out at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for a tweet over the issue, Gao asked if he would make an agreement between Rahul Gandhi and Chinese President Xi Jinping public.
"I have read a tweet of Shashi Tharoor and Owaisi. I would like to request Tharoor whether he would be able to give an agreement signed by Rahul Gandhi and Xi Jinping and whether Arunachal and Aksai Chin were mentioned in the agreement. Before Opposition questions the PM, they should try to answer this," said Gao.
Giving a historical background to the issue, Gao maintained that Indians should use Indian names rather than names given by the Chinese to places and rivers.
"Local name of this river is Lensi river, Chinese may call it Tsari Su. In 1959 Assam rifle and Sikh regiment were posted in Longzu. In 1962 Assam rifles were martyred by the Chinese and took over the area. Since the 80s, PLA is constructing roads," said Gao.
The BJP MP also said that one should not use Line of Actual Control (LAC) in place of the Mcmahon line.
"We are with LAC in Ladakh but not in Arunachal Pradesh. We have the Mcmahon line in Arunachal. If we call the Mcmahon line as Line of Actual Control, it means we are considering that we have surrendered our area to China," Gao added.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that it has seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along with the border areas with India and asserted that the government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The MEA said China has undertaken such infrastructure construction in the past several years and the government too has stepped up border infrastructure which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population.
MEA's response came after a media report that China has resorted to construction in the border area in Arunachal Pradesh. There were reports earlier of China having constructed three new villages near Arunachal Pradesh border. India and China are in a standoff in Ladakh for over eight months following actions of the Chinese Army.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subsidy stopped, prices of food served in Parliament canteens to go up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover ₹2.04 cr from Delhi hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna
- This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered
- Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start Covid-19 vaccine exports as soon as this week: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employees protest at Trivandrum airport against takeover by Adani Group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green bonus, special Ayush zone in Uttarakhand’s wish list for Union Budget
- Uttarakhand's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said green bonus was a major demand of the state for conserving about 71% of its total area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Past views by members cannot be ground to discredit a committee': SC
- The CJI was candid to admit that those appointed to a committee were free to express their views on the subject on which they have been called to consider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand to drive their tractors to Delhi to join protest
- The BKU said committee will tour US Nagar district to ensure farmers participation with their tractors in Delhi on Republic Day .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi has preferred to run away rather than answer questions: Javadekar
- The BJP leader said the Congress is not interested in resolving the issues pertaining to the farmers and Gandhi’s media address a day before the government and the farmers’ meet shows that the party does not want the talks to be successful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: MPs to undergo Covid-19 test; arrangements made for families, staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox