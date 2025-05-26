'God give them sadbuddhi’: BJP MP under fire for Pahalgam attack remark issues clarification

After facing severe criticism from the opposition parties for his 'women in Pahalgam should have fought back' remark, Haryana BJP MP Ram Chander Jhangra on Sunday claimed that his statement on the Pahalgam terror attack was "distorted" and misrepresented for political gain. BJP MP Ram Chander Jhangra said women who lost their husbands in Pahalgam should have acted like ‘veerangnas.’ (X - @rcjangrabjp)

In a video statement, Jangra expressed regret if his comments hurt anyone and said that he had no intention of insulting the women who lost their husbands in the April 22 attack.

"I do not treat women of my country weakly in any manner. We stand with the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack, we stand with those families. Still, if I have hurt anyone's feelings, I have no hesitation in apologising," he said in the video.

BJP leader's controversial remark on Pahalgam terror attack

The controversy erupted after Jangra, while speaking at an event marking the 300th birth anniversary of Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar, said that the women who lost their husbands in Pahalgam should have acted like ‘veerangnas’ (warrior women) and the victims should have fought back against the terrorists.

His clarification

In his clarification, Jangra tried to reframe his remarks and said, "I do not treat women of my country weak in any manner. I believe they are brave, and we only need to ignite the spirit of Ahliyabai and Jhansi ki Rani so that if such circumstances arise, like in Pahalgam, they can fight with the spirit of bravery."

"I respect 'veerangnas' of my country, I salute them," he added.

"Our armed forces avenged the Pahalgam attack and taught Pakistan a lesson that it could not imagine. We can never call our sisters weak, and I believe we only need to ignite the spirit of Jhansi ki Rani and Ahilyabai in them.

"In this context, I had made my remarks, but these are being twisted. Those who are making it a political issue, God give them 'sadbuddhi' (better sense). It only harms the country and society," he added.

BJP MP's remark sparks a political row

However, the damage was already done, and the comments sparked a political uproar, with the Congress, TMC and SP accusing the BJP of being insensitive and "anti-women".

BJP leader and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed Jangra's remarks on Pahalgam tourists "wrong" and said the matter should be closed now as he has expressed regret for any hurt caused.