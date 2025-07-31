BJP MP Ravi Kishan seeks law to regulate food prices, uses ‘samosa’ example

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Wednesday urged the central government to introduce a law to regulate food prices of dishes served in all eateries – from dhabas to five-star hotels. BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that the prices, quantity and quality of food items served are different everywhere. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

The Gorakhpur MP, who also asked for the regulation of food portions in eateries, used ‘samosa’ as an example to make his point in the Lok Sabha.

“I still don’t get why we get a samosa on a small plate in some places and on a big plate in other places for the same price,” Kishan said.

He said that a “vast market” like this was running “without any rules or regulations”.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the BJP MP said that the prices, quantity and quality of food items served are different everywhere. He further said that a uniformity was required in the market.

Giving another example on the lack of uniformity in food prices and quantities, Kishan said, “Dal Tadka is available for ₹100 at some outlets, ₹120 at others, and ₹1,000 in some hotels.”

He said that due to such pricing, the customers are usually unable to decide on the quantity they want to order. He added that for example, if four people decide to go out to eat, they will not know the quantity they will get at a given price point.

“I demand that the government introduce a law to regulate the prices of food items, their quality and quantity so that customers can purchase them at affordable prices,” Kishan said.

Following Kishan's remarks, Congress leader Surendra Rajput took a jibe at him, urging him to also speak for regulation at the costly samosas at “airports run by PM Modi's friend Gautam Adani”, according to India Today.

However, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi defended Kishan's demand, saying it was a matter of public interest. “Mocking such matters and making them a subject of ridicule—how appropriate is that?” Tripathi questioned.