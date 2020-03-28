BJP MPs to donate Rs 1 crore each from constituency development fund

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 18:47 IST

The Bhartiya Janta Party MPs will contribute Rs 1 crore from their development funds to the central relief fund to help mop up resources in the fight against coronavirus, BJP president JP Nadda announced on Saturday.

BJP’s decision to contribute to the relief fund through its MPs came around the same time when the Prime Minister announced setting up of a PM CARES fund to fight disasters such as the one triggered by Covid-19 outbreak. This fund will be made up of contributions by willing citizens.

BJP MP’s contributions through MPLADS funds could collectively raise Rs 386 crore, since the party currently has 386 MPs in total including 303 in Lok Sabha and 83 in the Rajya Sabha.

Every MP is given Rs 5 crore every year for the development of their respective constituencies.

The BJP president said that in addition, all party MPs and MLAs will also donate their one month salary towards the central relief fund.

“All MPs & MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party will donate their one month remuneration/salary to the central relief fund to support the fight against Covid19. All MPs of BJP will release Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to the central relief fund in support to fight against Covid-19,” Nadda’s tweet said.

The BJP president has also asked party workers in different states to oversee the relief work. The party has pledged to feed 5 crore poor people every day during the 21-day lockdown.

Contributions to aid the country’s fight against coronavirus are coming in thick and fast with Tata Trust’s announcement to donate Rs 500 crore to assist health workers and for disease testing efforts being the most notable.

The Union Grants Commission also announced that its staff will contribute one day’s salary to the Prime Minister National Relief Fund. The central body also appealed to vice-chancellors of universities and principals of colleges to urge their teaching & non-teaching colleagues to contribute.