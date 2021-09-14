BJP objects to Mamata’s nomination from Bhabanipur; cites cases in Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised objections against the nomination filed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for not declaring the criminal cases pending against her in Assam.

The by-election for the Bhabanipur assembly seat is scheduled to be held on September 30. Banerjee is contesting as she lost from Nandigram during the recently held assembly polls. The BJP has pitted Priyanka Tibrewal against her.

On Tuesday, Tibrewal’s chief election agent Sajal Ghosh lodged a complaint with the constituency’s returning officer alleging that Banerjee didn’t disclose at least five criminal proceedings pending against her.

The letter stated that five cases are pending against Banerjee in Assam police stations of Geeta Nagar, Pan Bazaar, Jagiroad, North Lakhimpur and Udharbond.

Officials of the Election Commission of India in Kolkata refused to comment on the issue, saying that the complaint hasn’t reached them yet.

However, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was pitted against Banerjee from Nandigram in the March-April assembly polls had raised the same allegations, referring to the same cases five months ago.

Also Read | No RT-PCR report needed for transit passengers, clarifies Kolkata airport

In a letter to the returning officer of Nandigram, the TMC turncoat had alleged that the chief minister did not declare the cases by Assam Police and the CBI in her nomination papers.

A senior CBI official, however, had stated that the accused in the case was a different woman and not the TMC chief.

The EC allowed Banerjee to contest the elections. Even though the TMC returned to power with a sweeping victory, Banerjee was defeated by Adhikari.

“The BJP doesn’t have any shame. They had raised the same allegations earlier too. The EC didn’t find anything. The BJP knows that it is going to lose and hence raising some baseless allegations to malign Banerjee,” said a TMC leader who didn’t wish to be named.