BJP outperformed most exit polls to get two-thirds majority in Bengal, but one pollster got figures right

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday defied expectations and exit poll projections to get a massive lead in Bengal, a state where the party never formed a government in its history. File photo of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

The BJP maintained a lead in 192 seats, while Mamata Banerjee's party got 95 seats, as of the Election Commission trends at 2:30 pm. The Congress, CPI(M) and AISF are leading on one seat each.

While the exit poll turned true this time, the BJP outperformed their projections leading with over two-third majority. A majority of pollsters had given a narrow lead to the saffron camp.

Mamata, meanwhile, cautioned party workers not to leave counting venues even as she said: "Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown."

How BJP outperformed exit poll projections The exit poll projections released April 29 onwards gave a narrow lead to the BJP against Mamata, who was eyeing a fourth term. But the pollsters failed to gauge the massive support for the saffron camp.

One of the possible reasons behind the conservative figure of the pollsters may had to do with the 2021 projections. In 2021, a majority of pollsters gave mandate to the BJP, however, the TMC got a huge mandate in the state, defying most of the projections.

In 2026, a majority of pollsters, including Matrize, P-Marq, Poll diary, Today's Chanakya and JVC predicted a victory for the BJP. On the other hand, Peoples Pulse and Janmat Polls gave mandate to Mamata Banerjee's TMC.