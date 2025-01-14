BJP questions AAP after Delhi Police links student to politically-affiliated NGO in school bomb threat case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi Police's claim that a Class-12 student, who was recently apprehended for allegedly sending bomb threats to more than 400 city schools, is linked to an NGO that supports a political party. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi during the press conference on Tuesday.(PTI)

The Delhi Police also claim that the NGO had voiced support for Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. It, however, did not name any political party.

In a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that the AAP has “deep bonds” with NGOs who have opposed the hanging of Afzal Guru.

“All of us know that AAP has deep bonds with such NGOs who have opposed Afzal Guru's hanging. In February 2015, the ‘tukde-tukde’ slogans were raised on Afzal Guru's death anniversary and the AAP kept the file closed for months... Who are the people of these NGOs and are they related to the Aam Aadmi Party?... Both of the parents of Delhi CM Atishi supported the clemency petition of Afzal Guru,” Trivedi said.

He also demanded AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to come forward and clarify the party's relation with the NGO.

"There seems to be a direct connection between these two... Is the AAP involved in this?... I ask Arvind Kejriwal to come forward and AAP should clarify what their relation is with these people... If juveniles are doing this, then what kind of venom are these NGOs injecting into the minds of the children of the country?... We want a clear answer from the AAP... If they don't give a clear answer, that deepens the doubt..." he added.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

What Delhi Police said

The Delhi Police said that a Class-12 student, who was recently apprehended for allegedly sending bomb threats to more than 400 city schools, is linked to an NGO that supports a political party.

"We were tracking e-mails and because of a virtual private network (VPN), it was difficult to track the origins. We also had to ascertain whether there was a terror angle to it," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Oder) Madhup Tewari said at a press conference, according to PTI.

He added that service providers were not able to help the police because of the use of the VPN.

"Our teams tracked the minor after recent e-mails on January 8. As the e-mail sender was a juvenile, the team took his laptop and mobile phone for a forensic examination," the officer said.

The police said that they tracked 400 threat e-mails sent by the minor and also checked the background of his father, who has been working with an NGO.

It added that the NGO has been raising issues regarding the hanging of Afzal Guru and is also helping a political party. Without naming the political party, the officer said the teams are further investigating the matter.

The detention came after more than 16 schools received bomb threats on Wednesday, marking the seventh such incident in two months. Last year, at least 14 similar threats created chaos and panic among students, teachers and parents, prompting deployment of bomb squads, dog squads, firefighters and paramilitary forces.

