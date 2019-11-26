BJP report warns against ‘rising Maoism in Punjab’

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 01:46 IST

A report submitted to Union home minister Amit Shah and governor of Punjab VP Singh Badnore, by a three-member team from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has cautioned against left wing extremism gaining ground in Punjab’s Sangrur. The report has cited the presence of “pictures of naxal leaders and literature” at a Dalit resthouse in the state.

The team, comprising BJP vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, former minister and Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh and Lok Sabha MP V D Ram, was in Sangrur on Saturday to inquire into the alleged killing of a Dalit labourer Jagmail Singh. According to media reports, Singh was beaten up on November 7 and died nine days later. “In a Dalit Dharamshala we saw pictures of Che Guevara and Naxalite leaders and found Naxalite literature in the library...,” said Sahasrabuddhe, and dubbed the killing as “lynching”. Punjab’s additional chief secretary, home, Satish Chandra said there was a pro-Left sentiment in parts of the district, but no report of any activity related to left wing extremism. “The department is still to get the report (submitted by the BJP team to governor). As and when the report is received, we will examine it,” he said.