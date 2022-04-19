BJP, RSS workers exit Palakkad peace meet

Accusing the government of “harassing” BJP-RSS workers, the members from both the parties walked out of a peace meeting in Palakkad on Monday. The development comes as police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader P Subair on Friday.

The district witnessed two political murders in quick succession which forced the government to call a peace meeting. After storming out of the meeting, RSS-BJP leaders said that the government called the meeting as a routine and police officials were arresting their leaders without any reason. Power minister K Krishnankutty, hailing from Palakkad, had called the meeting at district collectorate.

“The government is not sincere in its efforts. Police are harassing our workers without any reason and some of them were taken into custody in the name of preventive measures. Police are biased and helping SDPI activists at the instance of the government,” said BJP general secretary Krishnakumar. The government is yet to react.

He said if the police had taken enough precautions, RSS leader S K Sreeniwasan’s murder could have been averted.

The special investigation team said that it arrested three persons — all BJP-RSS workers — in connection with Subair’s murder.Details of the arrested were not disclosed. The SIT said all three directly participated in the killing and were close to the slain RSS leader Sanjith. He was allegedly killed by a group of SDPI activists in November last year and attack on Subair was reported to be a retaliatory action. The SDPI is political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“We have taken into custody many persons and got definite leads in both cases. Besides arresting those who directly participated in the crime, we will also booked those who had plotted these killings,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Vijay Sakhre.

In another development, excise minister M V Govindan’s statement that majority communalism was more dangerous than minority communalism triggered a debate in the state. “It seems majority communalism is most dangerous and the natural minority communalism will grow to check this,” he said in Kannur. RSS-BJP leaders said that the minister was giving a clean chit to fundamentalist outfits like SDPI.

“We have been telling this for quite some time that ruling CPI(M) and SDPI have joined hands to target the RSS-BJP. The minister’s latest statement is a testimony to this,” said BJP state president K Surendran. He said the party informed the central leadership and Union home ministry about the “bias and tacit understanding between the two to isolate and target Sangh Parivar outfits.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a ban on male pillion riders on motor cycles till April 20. In RSS leader’s murder, assailants came on three motor bikes and escaped easily after committing the crime. CCTV visuals of the attack showed pillion riders were carrying covered swords and other weapons. Prohibitory orders are in place in the district till April 20.

