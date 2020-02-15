BJP rules out possibility of YSRC joining National Democratic Alliance

india

A day after senior YSR Congress party leader and Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana hinted at his party joining the National Democratic Alliance “if necessary”, the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled out any such possibility.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Andhra Pradesh affairs Sunil Deodhar on Saturday said there was no question of having any alliance with the YSRC. “We have an alliance only with the Jana Sena Party of actor Pawan Kalyan. Both YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party are our political rivals and opponents,” Deodhar said, at a meeting of party workers in Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, the YSRC leaders also quickly denied the talk that party president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s latest visits to New Delhi was aimed at holding negotiations with the BJP on joining the NDA.

Minister Satyanarayana said his statement had been distorted by the media and clarified that he had never said the YSRC would join the NDA if necessary. “I only said there was no need for having confrontation with the Centre and that the YSRC would only give issue-based support to the NDA government,” he said.

Satyanarayana pointed out that Jagan had met the Prime Minister and other Union ministers only for securing funds from the Centre by maintaining cordial relations. “At the same time, every political party has its own ideologies and philosophies. We have our own policies and the BJP has its own,” he said.

Senior YSRC leader and advisor to the chief minister on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also tweeted that a section of the media had wrongly reported about YSRC joining the NDA only to divert the attention of people from Income Tax raids on people close to the TDP.

The BJP general secretary said YSRC was as dangerous a political party as the TDP. He accused Jagan of taking wrong decisions and pushing the state into a financial crisis. He said his party strongly opposed the shifting of the capital from Amaravati, though it was the state’s prerogative to relocate the capital city.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana also said there was no information from the party high command about any alliance with the YSRC. “We maintain equal distance with the TDP and YSRCP,” he declared.

The chief minister, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, came to the national capital again on Friday evening to meet Union home minister Amit Shah late in the night and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday to lobby for clearance to his three capitals plan and also abolition of legislative council, besides shifting of the state high court to Kurnool.