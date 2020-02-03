BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde asked to apologise over Gandhi remarks: Report

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 14:34 IST

BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde has been asked to tender an unconditional apology for his comments on Mahatma Gandhi by his party, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Asian News International, citing unnamed sources, said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s top leadership is unhappy with the Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks against the Father of the Nation.

The former Union minister, known for his controversial statements, had described the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi as “drama” and also questioned as to how “such people” come to be called ‘Mahatma’ in India.

The six-time Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada said, while addressing a public event in Bengaluru on Saturday, that the entire freedom movement was “staged with the consent and support of the British”.

“None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle,” he said, according to ANI.

The senior BJP leader also said that Mahatma Gandhi’s hunger strikes and satyagraha were a “drama”.

“People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha,” Hegde was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country,” he also said.

The Congress on Monday slammed Anantkumar Hegde for the comments, saying that the Father of the Nation does not need a certificate from the “cadre of Britishers chamchas and spies”.

“Awaiting Narendra Modi who invokes Mahatma Gandhi at the drop of a hat especially when repackaging his ideas and to gain international credibility to comment on Mr Hegde who is a senior BJP Leader,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi tweeted.

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet that it is high time the BJP is renamed ‘Nathuram Godse Party’.

“Mahatma Gandhi does not need a certificate from cadre of Britishers ‘chamchas and spies’,” Jaiveer Shergill said.