BJP’s Kuki-Zo MLA, attacked by mob in 2023 ethnic violence, dies at hospital

“It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the demise of Pu Vungzagin Valte, Hon’ble MLA, 56- Thanlon AC. He was a dedicated leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare and progress of his people,” Kipgen said on X.

Vungzagin Valte, a prominent Kuki-Zo legislator and former Manipur minister, passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Friday following a nearly three-year battle with injuries sustained during the 2023 ethnic violence, deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen said.

Valte, a BJP MLA from Thanlon assembly seat in Pherzawl district, was brutally assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, when he was returning from a meeting with then-chief minister N. Biren Singh, just as the state spiralled into ethnic conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the senior Manipur politician. “Pu Vungzagin Valte loved serving people and he dedicated his life towards societal progress and well-being. He distinguished himself as an active MLA. His passing is very saddening. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters in this sad hour,” he said.

The three-time MLA had been in and out of critical care since the assault. Initially sent to Delhi after the 2023 attack, he underwent extensive treatment for over a year before returning to Manipur in April last year. However, his health took a turn for the worse and was recently airlifted to Delhi for admission to a prominent Gurugram hospital.

Valte was a significant figure in Manipur politics and was among the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs who had been demanding a “separate administration” in the form of a Union Territory following the 2023 violence.