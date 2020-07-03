BJP’s state units to talk about lockdown relief work tomorrow: Senior leader Arun Singh

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:29 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) state unit will talk about the work done by them during the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown across the country on Saturday, the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh said on Friday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the ruling party will be present during the programme at 4pm on Saturday, Singh said during a press conference.

“The priority of all programs during corona was that people should be healthy and safe. They should be informed and cautioned about the crisis,” Singh said.“During the corona crisis, activists who took part in the increased service work will make a complete presentation on July 4 at 4 pm. People from different states will make the presentation before PM Shri Narendra Modi. The entire program will be telecast digitally,” he added.

He said it will be telecast on the NaMo app and other digital platforms such as the party’s website, which will be attended by lakhs of people.There have been 61 virtual rallies across the countries addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers and leaders and were attended by more than 11 lakh people, Singh said.

He also gave details about the government’s programmes to help the poor and needy during the lockdown, including the Rs 56,000 crore transfer to 36 crore accounts through the government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) so far.He added that 20 crore women Jan Dhan account holders have received Rs 30 crore and 8.19 crore people have received free gas cylinders.