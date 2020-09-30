BJP’s Tejasvi Surya reiterates ‘Bengaluru terror hub’ remark

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 21:27 IST

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya on his maiden visit to Bengaluru after assuming the national post of the party said that he remained committed to his remark that “Bengaluru had become a terror hub”. Surya had made the comments citing the violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli which led to burning down of an MLA’s residence and attack on a police station in which three people died.

“My blood boiled when the violence took place with the Congress giving tacit encouragement to PFI’s thuggish behaviour. The Congress should apolgise for its role,” Surya added. The young BJP leader represents the Bengaluru South constituency in Parliament. His remark that the city had emerged as an epicentre of terrorism had attracted severe criticism from the Congress and JD(S).

KPCC President D K Shivakumar had demanded that Surya should be sacked adding his statements were destroying the brand equity of the city known as a technology innovation hub. JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy too had criticised the remarks.

However, Surya said his demand for a branch of NIA to be established in Bengaluru seems to have created heartburn in Congress as “it will destroy its match fixing with SDPI (the political arm of PFI).” The MP also said Bengaluru was the place which had given him both education and food, with BJP giving him a sense of Asmita (pride). He thanked the party leadership for giving the responsibility “to an ordinary youth who used to tie party flags to poles. This is only possible in BJP, as all other parties function like private limited companies,” he claimed.