BJP's Uma Bharti, Covid-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. She gives 3 reasons

BJP’s Uma Bharti, Covid-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. She gives 3 reasons

Bharti tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday night after which she had isolated herself at an ashram in Pauri Garhwal district. She tested positive after visiting the Kedarnath shrine on September 21, where she offered prayers following all safety norms.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The BJP leader took to Twitter and informed that she had been shifted to AIIMS on Monday morning from Vande Mataram Kunj in Pauri Garhwal district.
The BJP leader took to Twitter and informed that she had been shifted to AIIMS on Monday morning from Vande Mataram Kunj in Pauri Garhwal district.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Two days after testing positive for Covid-19, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh.

The BJP leader took to Twitter and informed that she had been shifted to AIIMS on Monday morning from Vande Mataram Kunj in Pauri Garhwal district where she was under home-isolation.

Bharti tweeted, “I have been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. There are three reasons for this; firstly Harsh Vardhan (Union health minister) was worried about my health condition. Secondly my fever spiked last night and if I get good response from doctors at AIIMS after observation then I want to appear in the CBI court in Lucknow day after tomorrow.” Bharti is supposed to appear in court in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh said that Bharti was admitted to the hospital around 11 am on Monday.

“She has been admitted to our hospital and has been kept under observation. As per protocol, we have sent her sample for an RT-PCR test. Till then, the doctors are taking care of her and she is being treated. The further course of action will be decided after we get her test results,” Thapliyal said.

Bharti tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday night after which she had isolated herself at an ashram in Pauri Garhwal district. She tested positive after visiting the Kedarnath shrine on September 21, where she offered prayers following all safety norms. She had visited the Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district on September 24.

