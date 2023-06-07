Home / India News / BJP sees ‘irony’ in Rahul Gandhi, White House remarks on Indian democracy: ‘tight slap’

BJP sees ‘irony’ in Rahul Gandhi, White House remarks on Indian democracy: ‘tight slap’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2023 06:56 AM IST

The White House on Monday dismissed concerns over the health of democracy in India and said anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements during his US visit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that the remarks of the White House on the health of democracy in India served as a tight slap on “yuvraj” of the Congress. BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said it was “ironical” that the White House says India is a vibrant democracy while Rahul Gandhi "shamelessly" continues to criticise India's democracy during his US visit.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Indian diaspora at an event in New York. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Indian diaspora at an event in New York. (PTI)

"Isn't it ironical that while Rahul Gandhi shamelessly continues to criticise our democracy during his US visit, the White House says India is a vibrant democracy. What a tight slap on Yuvraj of the Congress. Under PM Shri Narendra Modi our democracy is safe," Islam said.

The BJP spokesperson was reacting to the comments of John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, at a news conference in Washington.

Kirby on Monday dismissed concerns over the health of democracy in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. He also stressed that the Biden administration never shies away from “expressing concerns that we might have with anyone around the world.”

“India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that the strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion,” Kirby said.

Prime Minister Modi will be on a state visit to the US later this month. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
white house rahul gandhi
white house rahul gandhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out