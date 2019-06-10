BJP sets ‘Mission-75’ for Haryana assembly polls

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set the target of winning 75 out of total 90 assembly seats in the upcoming state Vidhan Sabha elections slated to be held by October this year.

The chief minister was in New Delhi to attend a meeting that BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah chaired to discuss preparation of the party for the assembly elections.

“To achieve the Mission-75, work will be done in a prescribed schedule,” said Khattar.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana with massive margins.

Khattar said Amit Shah will be in Rohtak on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day in which 21,000 people are likely to participate.

He said students, different organisations of Arya Samaj and yoga campaigners will be among the participants. He said programmes will also be organised across the assembly constituencies in which Haryana’s ministers, MLAs, MPs and other office bearers will be present.

Others present in the meeting included finance minister Capt Abhimanyu and BJP state president Subhash Barala. Addressing party workers in Faridabad earlier in the day, Khattar applauded people of Faridabad for “creating a record of sorts” by ensuring victory of BJP candidate Krishan Pal with 6.38 lakh votes.

He said the BJP government fulfilled the responsibility to meet the hopes and aspirations of the people. He said the state government developed all the regions, sections and castes equally and fulfilled the ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’ resolve. “We opened the doors of jobs on merit basis for the youth of the state. Applications will soon be invited to recruit 6,500 more constables in the police,” Khattar said.

Khattar meets Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday held a meeting with Khattar on the issues related to women welfare in the state.

Khattar told the media, “After taking the charge as the women and child development minister, her first meeting today took place with the Haryana government.” Irani appreciated the state’s efforts in the field of women education and said, “Some key decisions were taken and directives issued regarding the welfare of women and children in Haryana.”

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 11:55 IST