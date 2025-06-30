Search
BJP slams RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on Waqf (Amendment) Act

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Jun 30, 2025 01:12 PM IST

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked Yadav, the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, saying he was opposing the law to appease a section of people

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and for accusing the ruling dispensation of disrespecting the constitution framed by BR Ambedkar.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said the socialism of the RJD and SP cannot be called socialism at all. (PTI)
“These parties, RJD, Samajwadi Party (SP), etc, use the garb of socialism, but do not stand up for the rights of the poor and oppressed Muslims. Therefore, the socialism of RJD and SP cannot be called socialism at all. If it is called ‘Namazvad’, then it will not be an exaggeration,” said BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi.

He slammed Yadav, the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, for protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act. Trivedi said the law was passed by Parliament, and opposing the same is being done to appease a section of people.

“I want to tell the people of Bihar that there are two options. The INDI[A] alliance, which will try to implement sharia through the back door if it comes to power, and the other is our government, which will remain committed to protecting Baba Saheb’s constitution,” Trivedi said. He accused the RJD of pursuing vote bank politics.

