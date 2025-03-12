BJP sweeps Haryana municipal election 2025: Full list of winners in Nagar Nigam mayoral polls

Haryana municipal election results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday swept the Haryana civic polls, with its mayoral candidates winning Ambala, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Panipat, and Sonipat municipal corporations. The only exception was in Manesar, where independent candidate Inderjit Yadav triumphed over the BJP nominee. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks in the state assembly. (@cmohry/X)

The Congress, which was looking to turn around its electoral fortunes after suffering a defeat in the 2024 assembly election, had to bite the dust.

The polls to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations – Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Yamunanagar – were held on March 2. The bypolls for the mayoral posts in Ambala and Sonipat and the elections for presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees were also held that day.

In Panipat, polling was held on March 9 to elect the mayor and 26 councillors.

Haryana mayoral polls: Winners list:

Gurugram: Raj Rani of the BJP secured 270,781 votes, defeating Congress candidate Seema Pahuja by a margin of 179,485 votes. Faridabad: Parveen Joshi of the BJP clinched the seat with 416,927 votes. Hisar: Parveen Popli of the BJP won by a margin of 64,456 votes. Rohtak: Ram Avtar Valmiki of the BJP triumphed with a margin of 45,198 votes. Karnal: Renu Bala of the BJP won with 83,630 votes, defeating Congress candidate Manoj Wadhwa, who received 25,359 votes. Yamunanagar: Suman of the BJP emerged victorious. Ambala: Shailja Sachdeva of the BJP won the mayor by-election. Sonipat: Rajiv Jain (BJP) secured 57,858 votes to win the seat. Panipat: Konal Saini (BJP) won with 162,075 votes. Manesar: Independent candidate Dr Inderjit Yadav won the Manesar mayor election, defeating BJP's Sundar Lal by 2,235 votes.

In the outgoing municipal corporations, the BJP had its mayors in eight of the 10 civic bodies.

Nikhil Madaan was the Sonipat mayor and a Congress leader. Ahead of the 2024 assembly election, he joined the BJP and won the Sonipat assembly seat. In Ambala municipal corporation, Shakti Rani Sharma was the mayor as a Haryana Janchetna Party leader. She too joined the BJP ahead of the assembly poll and won the Kalka assembly seat. The other municipal corporations where polling was held had BJP mayors.

The mayoral candidates who registered victories with big margins included the BJP's Faridabad nominee Parveen Joshi who won by over 3 lakh votes, and Raj Rani from Gurugram who won by over 1.79 lakh votes.

Other notable winners included senior BJP leader Rajiv Jain, who won from Sonipat and Renu Bala Gupta from Karnal.

Extensive arrangements have been made by the Haryana State Election Commission in coordination with the district administrations concerned to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, officials said.

Faridabad

In Faridabad municipal corporation, BJP nominee Praveen Joshi won the mayoral election by 3.16 lakh votes and set a new record of winning the poll with the highest margin in the country.

Rohtak

In a major setback for the opposition Congress, BJP candidate Ram Avtar Valmiki was declared the winner of the Rohtak mayoral election. Valmiki defeated his opponent, Suraj Mal Kiloi of the Congress by a margin of 45,198 votes.

Ram Avtar Valmiki polled 1,02,269 votes, and his opponent, Suraj Mol, secured 57,071 votes in the high-stakes election. The Rohtak mayor election results are a major setback to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the party candidate lost the battle poorly despite the Congress winning all four assembly seats in the October last year state assembly poll.

Big blow to Congress

The Haryana municipal elections dealt a blow to the Congress which saw workers and leaders in districts switching over to the BJP ahead of the elections.

The party state unit has, in the past, been faced with infighting and factionalism unlike the BJP, which has a well-organised and strong organisational structure at the grassroots level.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini recently exuded confidence that the BJP would win the civic polls, saying that work would be done three times faster after the formation of a "triple-engine" government, a reference to the saffron party being in power at the Centre, the state and the civic bodies.

