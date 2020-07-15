e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan

BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan

BJP leaders also held a meeting on Tuesday which was attended by state chief Satish Poonia besides Om Mathur, Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 07:27 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
The meeting will be attended by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
The meeting will be attended by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.(HT Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting on Wednesday in Jaipur over the political situation in the state with the Congress government in the state facing a crisis.

The meeting will be attended by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

BJP leaders also held a meeting on Tuesday which was attended by state chief Satish Poonia besides Om Mathur, Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore.

The Congress on Tuesday removed Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Two other ministers loyal to him were also removed from their posts. The simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have come out in the open.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
How Ashok Gehlot retained support, made inroads into Sachin Pilot camp
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
Moderna Phase 1 results show Covid-19 vaccine safe, induces immune response
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
BJP to hold meeting today to discuss political situation in Rajasthan
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Numbers behind Rajasthan story
Numbers behind Rajasthan story
If FB is so dear to you, put in your papers, Delhi high court tells Lt Col
If FB is so dear to you, put in your papers, Delhi high court tells Lt Col
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In