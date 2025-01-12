BJP to increase women's representation in organisational structures

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to increase women’s representation in its organisational structures at all levels, ahead of the law reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. BJP women supporters brandishing the party logo during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. (ANI FILE Photo)

In states like Madhya Pradesh, the BJP may appoint seven to eight women district presidents in its 62 organisational districts, a significant increase from the outgoing setup, PTI reported citing sources.

In Bihar, the BJP has appointed two women district presidents as part of its ongoing nationwide organisational elections.

The national leadership believes in grooming women leaders from the grassroots level to ensure capable candidates are ready when the law reserving one-third of Lok Sabha and assembly seats comes into effect, the report added.

“In the absence of genuine women alternatives, dominant male leaders will prop up women linked to their families to fill the quota. The message to us is that we must cultivate women leaders from booth upwards,” PTI quoted a BJP leader as saying.

In Madhya Pradesh, which is regarded as a model BJP state, efforts are being made to include at least three women in the 11-member booth committees across most areas, sources said.

The party is also working on strengthening its organisation by ensuring adequate representation of Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and Scheduled Tribes, sources added.

Sources pointed out that organisational units like mandal and district units are highly competitive, and women have historically faced disadvantages in the male-dominated local politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is currently undergoing its organisational election process to elect a new national president, who will succeed JP Nadda, the current leader and Union minister since 2020, reported PTI.

The election process for the new president will commence once elections are completed in at least half of the states.

The report added that the process is expected to conclude in around 30 of the 37 organisational states by the end of this month.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, better known as the women's reservation bill, was passed by Parliament last year.

It reserves for women 33 per cent seats in state assemblies and Lok Sabha, and the provision will come into effect after the census and subsequent delimitation exercise.

The government is yet to announce the census, which was last held in 2011, but is tipped to do so sometime later this year.