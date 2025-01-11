‘Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da-e-azam’: AAP, BJP poster war heats up ahead of Delhi poll

Days before the Delhi assembly election, a poster war erupted on Saturday between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party portraying BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri as a villain from the movie Bahubali 1. AAP targets BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri with a poster portraying him as the villain from Bahubali 1. (X_@AamAadmiParty)

The ruling AAP posted a post on X (formerly Twitter), which read, "GaaliBaaz party ka GaaliBaaz CM chehra ( CM of the party known for using offensive language) and BJP ka Gaalibaaz CM chehra (BJP's abusive CM face).

In response, the BJP quickly released a poster attacking Arvind Kejriwal, calling him “Sheeshmahal wale AAP-da-e-aazam.”

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, has drawn attention after the BJP pointed out expensive renovations and fittings by Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister, alleging that they represent an excessive show of luxury.

“Delhi ki janta ne thaana hai, sheeshmahal wale AAP-da-e-aazam ko bhagana hai. (People of Delhi have decided to oust the 'Sheesh Mahal' AAP-da-e-azam,” the party said in a post on X.

On January 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that Delhi had faced an “aap”da (disaster) over the past 10 years.

He added that the people of Delhi had decided to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election to end this “aap”da.

AAP recently targeted BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Ramesh Bidhuri, drawing attention to their controversial remarks.

The poster, titled “BJP ke Gaalibaz Daanavon Se Delhi Rahe Satark (stay alert from BJP's abusive monsters in Delhi) featured BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, and others.

The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with vote counting on February 8. Nominations can be filed until January 17, followed by scrutiny on January 18 and withdrawal by January 20.