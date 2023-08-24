BJP set to refresh social media strategy with new apps ahead of 2024 polls

A proactive social media outreach translated to rich dividends for the Bharatiya Japana Party (BJP) in 2014 and 2019 general elections. The ruling party is now ready to sharpen its social media presence on multiple platforms ahead of the 2024 elections with newer apps to focus on targetted audiences in smaller cities, people aware of the details said. The ruling BJP aims to reach out to more citizens through a sharper social media strategy ahead of the 2024 national polls. (HT Photo)

At least two new apps designed to improve the party’s communication with its cadre as well as target audience will be launched soon. The content in the two apps are also expected to reach out to floating voters not necessarily bound by ideological considerations or party preferences.

“These apps will help streamline the communication between the party and workers and between the party and voters. Both these sections need a different approach, so there will be segmenting of the apps and a communication strategy will be devised,” a person familiar with the details of the plan said, seeking anonymity.

The number of internet users in India and social media platforms have increased in the country. As a result, the party has decided to refresh its social media strategy to focus on regional languages to woo citizens in small towns and cities across India.

India currently has 759 million active internet users and the active internet base is expected to grow to 900 million by 2025, according to the Internet and Mobile Association of India, a lobby group. This means a growing number of Indians will access social media in the months and years ahead.

“In 2024, we will have to deal with a new age audience and need a new approach, as both literacy levels and penetration of digital reach have gone up significantly. This election will be a real test of technology as a key differentiator,” the person quoted earlier said.

In 2014, when the party swept to power by winning 282 of the 543 seats, it was ahead of its political competitors in engaging with the masses, particularly the youth, through social media platforms. The party ran campaigns on popular platforms and engaged with voters in remote areas through mobile communication.

“While the impact could not be numerically gauged, this kind of engagement is considered to have had an impact in 30-40% of the overall seats. So, by 2019, the party was ready with a plan to cater to the audience that had grown along with social media platforms,” said the person. In 2019, the BJP retained power at the Centre with a bigger mandate, bagging 303 seats, helped again by a sharp social media strategy.

In 2024, the party expects as many as 140-160 seats to be impacted by social media exposure.

But this time, the BJP has felt the need to improvise the strategy to stay ahead as other political parties too have expectedly turned to social media platforms as part of their public outreach.

“In 2014, no one was close to us. In 2019, they were still trying to catch up. Now, there are many factors at play. There is anti-incumbency, there is an alliance of opposition parties, so the outreach will have to be solid,” the person said.

With changing consumption patterns across social media and influencers disrupting the pattern of consumption through mainstream media and platforms run by social media giants, BJP has turned its attention to individuals and smaller channels to align with its outreach.

“Influencers are here to stay and money is not the key strength. What matters is the strategy, execution and reach. So, the overall focus will be on how to get (the support of) different segments,” the person said.

While the party runs extensive programmes to familiarise its leaders and workers with the basics of internet use, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- among leaders with most followers across social media platforms globally -- has urged party colleagues to sharpen their outreach through social media. Modi underlined the need to improve their digital presence during interactions with lawmakers in Parliament.

“The PM’s instruction is to ensure there is seamless communication between the elected representative and the voter,” a second person aware of the details said, also asking not to be named. “There is information in real time about schemes and programmes and there is proactive action to take down any fake information peddled about the government or the party.”

