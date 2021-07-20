BJP to remember violence victims as Mamata plans national role on Martyrs' Day

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal unit will pay tribute to victims of post-poll violence on Wednesday and observe dharnas across the state and in Delhi’s Rajghat. BJP MLA Samik Bhattacharya said functionaries will observe 'Shaheed Shraddhanjali' and raise the slogan ‘Aakranto Manush, Biponno Gonotontro' (Persecuted Citizens, Endangered Democracy) with cutouts of deceased party workers from Bengal.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is also planning a mega national-level event on July 21 (Wednesday), a special day in the party calendar that is annually observed as Martyrs’ Day. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to virtually address a number of gatherings, including one in Delhi, as she plans to expand the party’s base and take the national stage.

According to news agency ANI, Bhattacharya said a booth worker of the BJP was killed in Raiganj North Dinajpur and a flag of the Trinamool Congress was placed in his mouth. “They want to create fear in people's minds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's margin is increasing in every election. India's people will vote against instability (in the next election),” the BJP leader was quoted as saying.

“In the last six months, 162 BJP workers have been murdered. Tomorrow, under BJP Bengal president Dilip Ghosh, all parliament members will stage a dharna. The NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) report is the tip of an iceberg. In several places, BJP workers were forced to hold TMC flags,” he added.

A seven-member NHRC team has been probing the violence that has been allegedly unleashed by the ruling camp in Bengal against workers belonging to opposition parties, mainly those from the BJP, ever since the Trinamool Congress made a clean sweep in the recently concluded Assembly election.

The NHRC committee has told the Calcutta High Courtthat a large number of complaints have been received from six districts of the state, while only three per cent of the total accused are currently in jail.