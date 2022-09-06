BJP top brass meets with eye on 2024 LS polls

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss how to win 144 seats, most of which the party lost in 2019, leaders familiar with the matter said.

The meeting was chaired by party president JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah, and was attended by at least 30 top leaders who form part of the Lok Sabha Pravas — formed in July this year.

The BJP triumphed in 2019 with an increased mandate of 303 seats. According to party leaders that HT spoke to, the Lok Sabha Pravas group comprises senior leaders such as Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur and Bhupender Yadav, among others, who have all been assigned constituencies.

“We go there and sit with the local workers and work out what we need to do in order to win elections there,’’ said one of the members of the group. Tuesday’s meeting was a review of what each of the ministers found.

“No major decisions were taken at today’s meeting,’’ said a party leader.