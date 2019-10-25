e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

BJP used money power to win: Vikramaditya

Singh said the party workers should not be dismayed by the defeat as the party gave a tough fight to the BJP and contested with full vigour.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent  
HT Correspondent  
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Vikramaditya Singh
Vikramaditya Singh(HT PHOTO)
         

Congress legislator Vikramaditya Singh on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using money power to win the bypoll to two constituencies, Dharamshala and Pacchad.

“Congress may have lost but that does not mean the party is weak. We have become stronger and more united during the polls,” the Shimla rural MLA said in a statement issued here.

Singh said the party workers should not be dismayed by the defeat as the party gave a tough fight to the BJP and contested with full vigour.

“Party workers should not be disheartened as sometimes we win and sometimes lose. The party needs new enthusiasm which all the workers possess,” he said. 

Singh applauded party leaders for their hardwork and sincerity during the poll campaigning.

“The state Congress committee acted with all sincerity. State party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and other leaders fulfilled the responsibility that was bestowed on them. There were no gaps in electioneering,” he said. 

The Congress leader expressed gratitude towards the people of Pacchad and Dharamshala constituencies for their support and said the party will continue to work in public interest and will not allow any injustice to them.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:44 IST

tags
top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘Form Haryana govt but…’: Uma Bharti messages against Gopal Kanda support
‘We’re the single largest party, will form govt’: BJP Haryana in-charge
‘We’re the single largest party, will form govt’: BJP Haryana in-charge
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News