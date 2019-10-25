BJP used money power to win: Vikramaditya

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:45 IST

Congress legislator Vikramaditya Singh on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using money power to win the bypoll to two constituencies, Dharamshala and Pacchad.

“Congress may have lost but that does not mean the party is weak. We have become stronger and more united during the polls,” the Shimla rural MLA said in a statement issued here.

Singh said the party workers should not be dismayed by the defeat as the party gave a tough fight to the BJP and contested with full vigour.

“Party workers should not be disheartened as sometimes we win and sometimes lose. The party needs new enthusiasm which all the workers possess,” he said.

Singh applauded party leaders for their hardwork and sincerity during the poll campaigning.

“The state Congress committee acted with all sincerity. State party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and other leaders fulfilled the responsibility that was bestowed on them. There were no gaps in electioneering,” he said.

The Congress leader expressed gratitude towards the people of Pacchad and Dharamshala constituencies for their support and said the party will continue to work in public interest and will not allow any injustice to them.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:44 IST