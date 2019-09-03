‘BJP used Pawar when they needed him’: Rohit Pawar

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:28 IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew Rohit Pawar has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership used Pawar when they needed him. Rohit said that they used to take his advice and praise him when in need and now in the run up to the state assembly polls, they have begun criticising him.

However, the people of Maharashtra are aware of the work done by Sharad Pawar in the last 50 years.

Rohit has criticised the BJP leadership in a Facebook post which he uploaded on Tuesday in response to the criticism made by BJP national president Amit Shah saying that the Congress and NCP cared only about some families.

“They used to take his (Pawar’s) advice, used to come to Baramati and praise him when in need and now ahead of the assembly polls, they are asking him what he has done,” Rohit said without naming anyone. “The opposition party’s politics is always double faced,” he added.

Rohit said that three generations of the state have witnessed the politics done by Pawar in the last 50 years. “Farmers got good income because of Saheb (Pawar) as a result they were able to provide better education to their sons and get them good jobs. Today, they can see their grandsons working in IT companies. This is a chain that was started from farming and has now reached IT parks,” said Pawar’s grand nephew, who is preparing to contest the state assembly polls from Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency of Ahmednagar district.

“These parties (Congress and NCP) were in power for 15 years, but they only cared about some families. On the other hand, Devendra Fadnavis is concerned about the common people,” Shah had said. “The pair of Narendra (Modi) at the Centre and Devendra in Maharashtra is ideal,” said Shah, who was speaking at the rally held to mark the culmination of the second phase of the BJP’s ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ at Solapur on September 1.

Rohit is considered to be close to the NCP chief. He is the second scion who is entering the electoral fray after Parth Pawar, son of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Parth, however, had to face defeat in the Lok Sabha elections against sitting Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne from the Maval constituency.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 15:27 IST