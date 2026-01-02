BJP vs Congress as row over Bangladeshi player in Shah Rukh Khan's KKR heats up

Inclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has kicked up a political row with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition Congress sparring over the issue. BJP leader Sangeet Som labelled Shah Rukh Khan a “gaddar (traitor)” and accused him of investing money in players "from a country working against India". (Photo for representation) (AFP)

The controversy erupted following the IPL 2026 auction, where KKR secured Rahman for a staggering ₹9.20 crore. While the move was seen as a tactical masterstroke by cricket analysts, it set off a wave of nationalistic backlash amid strained ties between India and Bangladesh following the death of a Hindu man in Mymensingh.

Who said what On Thursday, BJP leader Sangeet Som's backed Hindu spiritual figure Devkinandan Thakur's criticism of Shah Rukh Khan over Bangladeshi cricketer's selection in his Indian Premiere League (IPL) team KKR. Som labelled Khan a “gaddar (traitor)” and accused Khan of investing money in players "from a country working against India".

Som further alleged that Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. "Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I'm calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India. I want to tell people like Shah Rukh Khan that they will not succeed,” Som was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

Amid the ongoing row, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam requested Khan to remove Rahman from his team, saying it would be for “his own good and will also protect India's interests.”

“When the entire country is enraged and angry at Bangladesh, anyone in India who has even the slightest connection to Bangladeshis could become a target of that anger. If there is a Bangladeshi in Shah Rukh Khan's team, before he becomes a major target, we request that Shah Rukh Khan remove the Bangladeshi from his team,” he told news agency ANI.