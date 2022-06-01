BJP warns Ghosh against speaking about colleagues

The top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has censured former West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh for repeatedly speaking against some party leaders, functionaries in the state unit said on Tuesday.

In a letter to Ghosh on Monday, which was issued on the orders of national president J P Nadda, the top leadership expressed concerns over the 57-year-old’s repeated statements against members of the current state leadership, a party leader said.

“The letter said this was affecting the image of the party workers. It said Ghosh should bear in mind his position and should not make any statement before the media,” the leader said on condition of anonymity.

Ghosh said he did not receive any letter till Tuesday afternoon and refused to comment on the matter.

“I am surprised to see the contents of the letter getting leaked to the media,” state BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said. “This is an internal matter of the party.”

Ghosh, Lok Sabha MP from Midnapore, was appointed as national vice-president in September last year when Balurghat Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar (42) was made state unit president.

On April 21, Ghosh called Majumdar an “inexperienced” leader. Hitting back, Majumdar said Ghosh too was inexperienced when he was made state president in 2015, six months after he was “loaned” to the party by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the BJP.

A section of state party leaders had recently complained against Ghosh and had sought Nadda’s intervention in the matter, people aware of the developments said.

“Nadda was concerned about the internal squabbles in the state unit,” a state committee member said, wishing not to be named.

BJP workers were suffering from low morale as they were rejected by the people of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said. “Why target only Dilip Ghosh? The entire state leadership is responsible,” he said.