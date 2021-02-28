BJP will fail in all 5 upcoming state elections, says CPI National Secretary K Narayana
The Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K Narayana on Sunday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to form its government in all the five states that have upcoming Assembly elections.
K Narayana, CPI Leader, Telangana, speaking to ANI said, "After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule, the Tamil Nadu and Central government made many promises, which they can't keep".
"They did this knowing that it will be not required of them to keep up with the promises as they will not be in power after elections," he added.
Narayana further said, "The alliance partner of BJP in Tamil Nadu had decided to commit political suicide by aligning with BJP. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is strengthening day by day. Even in West Bengal, BJP can not win due to the havoc that they have created with relation to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."
He said that the elections in West Bengal will be fought between Congress-Left Front and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) with BJP nowhere in the competition.
He also alleged that the Central government is trying to close public sector banks and industries to aid the growth of the private sector.
"For the upcoming MLC elections in Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has announced Vani Devi, daughter of late PV Narasimha Rao as their candidate because they knew that they are going to face defeat in the elections. They are using the name and fame of PV Narasimha Rao," Narayana said.
"Both the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu must come together to protect the Visakha Steel Plant, the pride of Andhra people," said the CPI leader.
Narayana said that the Left parties are supporting a state-wide bandh in Andhra Pradesh on March 5 to ensure that the public sector continues in the country.
In August last year the government extended his tenure for another six-month effective from September 1, 2020 to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the Union Budget 2021-22. Accordingly, he was due to retire on February 28, 2021.
The accused claimed that they had found the tiger's carcass in the forest area of Diwuri some time ago. Instead of informing forest officials they skinned the carcass to earn money and were going to sell it on Saturday when they were caught
