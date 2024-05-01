BJP will neither remove reservation nor allow Congress to do so: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will neither remove reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), nor will it allow the Congress to do so. Voting for the Korba Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 7. (PTI photo)

Shah further alleged that the Congress propagates lies and accused them of nurturing Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Shah was in Katghora town of Korba district to campaign for Saroj Pandey, BJP candidate from the Korba Lok Sabha seat.

Voting for the Korba Lok Sabha seat will take place on May 7.

Shah said, “Congress party has one formula - speak lies loudly, publicly and keep repeating it. They say if (PM Narendra) Modi ji gets majority for the third term, he will scrap reservation. They circulated my fake video. We have been in power for ten years, Modi ji didn’t remove reservation, nor will he do it.”

“Modi ji used majority to scrap Article 370 and triple talaq, construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and introducing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Neither shall we remove reservations nor allow Congress to do so. It is a guarantee of Mod ji,” he added.

Shah also targeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in his speech.

“Kharge ji, why do you lie for a family? After facing defeat on June 4, you will be blamed for it. Kharge ji, you don’t know they do not belong to anyone... As the Congress will suffer defeat on June 4, the brother-sister duo will remain safe, but Kharge ji will be blamed”, he said.

Shah said if Modi becomes the PM for the third straight term, then Maoist movement will be uprooted in two years in Chhattisgarh.

“The Bhupesh Kakka government encouraged Naxalism, but after the BJP came to power in the state under chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and deputy CM Vijay Sharma (who also holds the home portfolio), 95 Maoists were eliminated in four months. PM Modi eliminated Maoism from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra in five years, but Chhattisgarh was left as the Baghel-led government was in power,” he said.