BJP wins Dharamshala by-poll in Himachal Pradesh by 6758 votes

The BJP’s Vishal Nehru polled 23,498 votes against his nearest rival, Independent candidate Rakesh Chaudhary, who got 16,740 votes.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The BJP’s Vishal Nehru polled 23,498 votes against his nearest rival, Independent candidate Rakesh Chaudhary, who got 16,740 votes. (File photo)
         

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the Dharamshala assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh by winning the by-election with a margin of 6758 votes.

The Congress party slipped to the third place with its candidate polling 8212 votes.

Polling for Dharamshala and Pachhad was held on October 21 with more than 69% of the 156,000 voters exercising their franchise for the by-elections to two assembly seats in the BJP-ruled state.

Dharamshala recorded an average polling of 65.39%, while Pachhad recorded considerably high voter turnout of 72.85%.

A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from the two assembly constituencies––seven from Dharamshala and five from Pachhad.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 11:43 IST

India News