BJP worker beaten by IPS officer’s wife for sending obscene messages

A BJP worker was beaten by the wife of an IPS officer in Rudrapur on Saturday for allegedly sending her obscene messages. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

“A BJP worker of Sitarganj lives with his family in our society. He was sending obscene messages on her mobile. She rang us and told about her plight on Saturday. On learning this, we went to the BJP worker’s flat, but instead of realising his fault, he started misbehaving with us,” said Devendra Shahi, president of Metropolise resident welfare society.

The woman got furious and started to beat him with her slippers, Shahi said.

Police reached on the spot but no case was lodged as the woman forgave him after he apologised to her, he said. The woman, whose husband is posted in Uttar Pradesh, refused to talk to the media.

The incident sparked uneasiness in the ruling party. “The incident has maligned the image of the party. The party must see into the incident and take proper action,” BJP leader and local MLA Raj Kumar said.

BJP US Nagar district unit president Shiv Arora said: “The incident has come into our notice. Party will take proper action against him.”

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 12:44 IST