BJP worker shot in south Bengal, party blames Trinamool Congress

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 02:57 IST

A woman Bharatiya Janata Party worker was shot in her head in a village in south Bengal allegedly by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday.

BJP leaders identified the woman as Radharani Naskar. She is a BJP worker from Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas. The victim had to be rushed to a state-run hospital.

Her condition was stated to be critical till reports last came in.

“One person has been detained for questioning. Investigation is going on,” said an officer of the Bishnupur police station.

While the BJP has alleged that she was shot by goons backed by the TMC, the ruling party refuted the allegations saying that it was a conflict between two neighborhoods.

“The miscreants had targeted the victim’s husband. But as he was not at home they attacked his wife and shot her. The TMC has unleashed terror on BJP leaders, workers and supporters. Police are a mute spectator,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha member Subhasis Chakraborty said: “The TMC is not at all related to this. What I gathered from the locality is that it was a conflict between two neighborhoods. The accused will be soon arrested.”