BJP workers polish people’s shoes to mark Modi win

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Indore on Thursday celebrated the sweeping election victory of the BJP-led alliance by polishing people’s shoes.

BJP Councillor Sanjay Kataria led the activists on Radisson Chowk where surprised passers-by were invited to get their footwear polished to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory.

“Narendra Modi says no work is too small. He himself took the broom to clean (for Clean India campaign),” Kataria said, adding he had also ended the VIP culture.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 30, 2019 17:16 IST