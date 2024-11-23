Menu Explore
BJP-led alliance leading in Maharashtra, Jharkhand neck and neck

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Early trends in Maharashtra showed that the ruling Mahayuti was ahead with 178 seats out of 288 while the Opposition INDIA bloc was a distant second with 93 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling alliance was leading according to early trends in Maharashtra with 177 seats out of 288 and the Opposition INDIA bloc was a distant second with 93 seats, India Today reported. It was neck and neck in Jharkhand with the INDIA bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading on 41 and 37 of 81 seats.

Exit polls on Wednesday predicted the ruling Mahayuti was likely to hold an edge. (ANI)

Exit polls on Wednesday predicted the ruling Mahayuti was likely to hold an edge over the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the assembly elections in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti was expected to retain power with a slim majority months after MVA won 30 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress looked to build on their Lok Sabha performances.

In Jharkhand, some exit polls predicted that the NDA would win a slim majority but others said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance was headed for a comfortable majority.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
