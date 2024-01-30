BJP's dig at Mallikarjun Kharge involves 'last election for Congress due to Rahul Gandhi' prophecy

New Delhi: Reacting to Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘last election’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will turn out to be the last election for the Congress if it follows Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI file photo)

On Monday, Kharge said the Lok Sabha elections will be the last elections ever in India if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said the Gandhi family's dynasty politics will be the main reason for the Congress party's end.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is a very seasoned, old leader from Karnataka. I certainly don't want to cast any aspersions on him. As a matter of fact, maybe what he is saying is - this will be the last election for the Congress, if they continue to go down the road that Rahul Gandhi is taking them down...It is really for Kharge sahab's presidency to be the reason for this to be the last election for the Congress...There is a sunrise for all Indians. It is possible that it could be the sunset for the Congress and the dynasty politics of the INDI Alliance. For that, nobody is to blame but the Gandhi family and the dynasty politics that they have practised for the last 75 years," he said.

The minister also reacted to Kharge calling BJP and RSS "poison".

"They (Congress) call Hindus 'dengue', 'malaria'; they call RSS and BJP as 'poison'. They try to provoke people but the people of this country want peace, development and progress. They want to stand with PM Modi to make a ‘viksit’ India. Congress has no role in this new India," he added.

Also read: Mallikarjun Kharge warns of 'last election' if Narendra Modi becomes PM again

Union minister Anurag Thakur attributed Kharge's "angry statements" to his frustration.

"Due to mutual conflict between Congress and INDIA bloc partners, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge is making angry statements," he said.

Also read: BJP defeats INDIA bloc in Chandigarh mayoral polls; Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘cheating in broad daylight'

Kharge had compared Modi to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country. The BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia," he said.

Also read: BJP says INDIA bloc 'brain dead' after Chandigarh debacle; Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘fraud’

Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa today repeated Kharge's warning after the BJP outsmarted the INDIA bloc to win the Chandigarh mayoral elections.

"The Chandigarh mayoral election result is an indicator of what Mallikarjun Kharge has said that this will be the last election if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls. BJP got 16 votes, opposition got 20 votes; eight out of those 20 votes were declared invalid," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI