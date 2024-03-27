 BJP's 'dulha kaun hai' video gets ‘pathetic’ jibe from woman MP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
BJP's 'dulha kaun hai' video gets ‘pathetic’ jibe from woman MP

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 10:28 PM IST

Priyanka Chaturvedi said the advertisement is an example of how BJP looks at women’s role in society.

BJP's 'dulha kaun hai' satirical video taking a jibe at the infighting of the INDIA bloc has not gone down well with Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi who called it 'pathetic'. The video was released from BJP's official Twitter handle on Tuesday caricaturing the partners of the INDIA bloc at a marriage where everybody wants to be the 'groom'. "The latest BJP ad is a pathetic example of how they look at women’s role in society. The typical stereotype of a woman being all dolled up to impress a groom in an arranged marriage setting. That’s how they see an Indian voter- a woman seeking a groom rather than a government. A woman knows the difference in her political vote and what makes love float," Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X.

BJP released a video 'dulha kaun hai' mocking the partners of the iNDIA bloc.
BJP released a video 'dulha kaun hai' mocking the partners of the iNDIA bloc.



As seen in the video, the prospective groom introduced the decked-up prospective bride with his 'business partners' from across the country -- West Bengal, Bihar, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Chennai, Delhi. After the bride's father doubted who the groom was, chaos ensued as everybody wanted to be the groom. The characters caricatured Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav among others.

"Do you think they can choose the groom among themselves? Then how will they choose the prime minister?" the video ended with this voiceover as the partners were seen fighting with each other.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate who has been showcaused by the Election Commission for her post on BJP's Mandi candidate and actor Kangana Ranaut which Shrinate attributed to mishandling of her account condemned the 'dulha kaun hai' video and called it 'obscene'. Shrinate said the BJP again proved that in their eyes, the existence of a woman is to wear a lehanga, become a bride and impress a groom. "But there is a difference between finding a groom and choosing your representative in a democracy," Shrinate wrote




  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / BJP's 'dulha kaun hai' video gets 'pathetic' jibe from woman MP
