BJP’s ex-panchayat member missing for 3 days found murdered in Assam’s Karimganj

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Oct 27, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Police identified the victim as Abdul Sattar, a local leader of the Karimganj unit of Bharatiya Janata Party who was reported missing from October 23 night.

SILCHAR: A 47-year-old former panchayat member who had been reported missing for three days was found dead in Assam’s Karimganj district on Friday, police said.

The Karimganj police said a murder case has been registered
Police identified the victim as Abdul Sattar, a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party who was reported missing from October 23 night.

Karimganj superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das said a murder case was registered after Abdul Sattar’s body was found on Friday. “There are external injury marks on various parts of his body which indicates that he was tortured. Following the complaint lodged by the family members we have registered a case under murder and some other charges,” Das said.

Abdul Sattar’s family members linked a local Congress leader identified as Surman Ali and his associates to the murder. Police said they are still investigating this aspect.

Sattar’s family said he was at home on October 23 when he received received multiple calls at about 9pm. He told his family that he had to go to the local MLA’s house for an important meeting.

“He didn’t return and when we called him at around 12:30am, his mobile was switched off. Next day, we informed the police and other party leaders,” a family member said.

Abdul Sattar’s son told reporters a group of local Congress leaders threatened him four months back. In its complaint to the Patharkandi police, the family named the local Congress leader Surman Ali and his associates, Mukabbir Ali and Sattar Ali, for the murder, saying they had

Police said the body has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for autopsy.

Sattar’s family members said the body was found in a sack and his hands and feet were tied. “They killed him and the body was thrown in the river with big stones,” they said.

“There is a large injury mark on his forehead but we cannot reveal much before we get the postmortem report,” a police officer said, adding his hands and feet were tied.

BJP MLA from Patharkandi, Krishnendu Paul demanded a high-level probe.

“A common person went missing and his dead body is found in such a condition, clearly shows that it was a murder. Police have identified the accused and we demand their immediate arrest,” he said.

