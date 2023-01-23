Home / India News / BJP's Kapil Mishra holds demo in support of Dhirendra Shastri, asks seers to…

BJP's Kapil Mishra holds demo in support of Dhirendra Shastri, asks seers to…

india news
Published on Jan 23, 2023 06:21 AM IST

Shastri, a self-styled godman based in Chhatarpur region of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh, hit headlines after he allegedly ran away from a challenge by Maharashtra-based Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra. (File photo)
BJP leader Kapil Mishra. (File photo)
ByHT News Desk

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday held a demonstration in support of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri and alleged that he was attacked during Christmas for stopping religious conversion. The BJP leader also requested seers in the country to speak out against religious conversions and "love jihad", a term used by right-wing outfits to refer to interfaith relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women.

"I request other seers to come and speak on religious conversions and 'love jihad' just like Bageshwar ji, Dipankar ji, Devkinandan Thakur ji, and Swami Ramdev ji are speaking," Mishra told ANI.

"Attacks on Shastri ji started happening during the time of Christmas when he helped those living in the tribal area return to the religion they acquired at birth. He raised questions on 'love jihad'. Before all this, no attacks were happening. It is our duty to support Bageshwar Dham Maharaj Ji," he added.

Shastri, a self-styled godman based in Chhatarpur region of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh, hit headlines after he allegedly ran away from a challenge by Maharashtra-based Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti. The organisation, dedicated to fighting superstition in India, challenged him to display his miraculous powers at an event in Nagpur.

Responding to the challenge, Shastri told ANI in Raipur, "Such people will keep coming. We do not have a closed room. They (people who have challenged him) should come and see for themselves. Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs come and sit in the court of Bageshwar Balaji. Whatever inspires me, I will write and what I write, will turn out to be true. I have faith in my God."

On alleged religious conversions, Shastri said, "We are making Hindus return to the religion they acquired at birth. Some people are creating a nuisance. They have to be taught a lesson. As long as I am alive, I will make all Sanatani Hindus return to their original faith."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kapil mishra bjp
kapil mishra bjp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out