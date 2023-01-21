Dhirendra Shastri's reply to ‘miraculous power’ challenge: ‘What I write…’

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri or Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a self-styled godman, claimed that he has acquired the skill by “the grace of God” and “the power of the mantras of Sanatan Dharma”, after a Maharashtra-based organisation challenged him to display his miraculous power at an event in Nagpur.

Shastri, who is based in Chhatarpur region of Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh, stoked controversy after he allegedly ran away from a challenge by Maharashtra-based Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

"Such people will keep coming. We do not have a closed room. They (people who have challenged him) should come and see for themselves. Anyone can challenge my words and actions on camera. Lakhs come and sit in the court of Bageshwar Balaji. Whatever inspires me, I will write and what I write, will turn out to be true. I have faith in my God," news agency ANI quoted Shastri as saying in Raipur.

When asked about the chit which he writes about what the future holds for his devotees, Shastri replied, “I have acquired the skill by the grace of God, our Gurus and the power of the mantras of Sanatan Dharma. Everyone should experience it. This is the proclamation of Satya Sanatan Dharma.”

Shastri said anyone speaking against Sanatan Dharma will be boycotted, ANI added.

On alleged religious conversion, Shastri said, “We are making Hindus to return to the religion they acquired at birth. Some people are creating a nuisance. They have to be taught a lesson. As long as I am alive, I will make all Sanatani Hindus return to their original faith.”

