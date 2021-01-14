BJP’s Madhya Pradesh chief names his team

VD Sharma named his team of office-bearers on Wednesday around a year after he was nominated as ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh unit chief. The office-bearers include 12 vice-presidents and 12 secretaries. Sharma, a member of Parliament from Khajuraho, earlier nominated five general secretaries in September.

Party unit’s new vice-presidents are Sandhya Rai (MP), Mukesh Chaudhary, Kantdev Singh, Yogesh Tamrakar, Sumitra Valmik, Alok Sharma, Seema Singh, Jitu Jirati, Gajendra Patel (MP), Bahadur Singh Sondhiya (MLA), Chintamani Malviya and Pankaj Joshi.

Meanwhile, the new secretaries are Madan Kushwaha, Lalita Yadav, Rajneesh Agrawal, Lata Wankhede, Prabhudayal Kushwah, Rajesh Pandey, Manisha Singh (MLA), Ashish Dubey, Nandini Maravi (MLA), Rahul Kothari, Sangeeta Soni and Jaideep Patel.

Other office-bearers are Akhilesh Jain (treasurer), Anil Jain Kaluheda (joint treasurer), Raghvendra Sharma (office secretary), and Lokendra Parashar (media in-charge).