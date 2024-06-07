 BJP's Nitesh Rane hits back at Rahul Gandhi after stock market scam allegations, says he has “no moral right” | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
BJP's Nitesh Rane hits back at Rahul Gandhi after stock market scam allegations, says he has “no moral right”

ANI |
Jun 07, 2024 04:18 PM IST

Sensex declined by a whopping 4,389.73 points and Nifty by 1,379.40 points on the results day where BJP fell short of exit poll predictions

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were involved in the "biggest stock market scam", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane hit back at him stating that he ( Rahul Gandhi) has no moral right to level corruption charges against someone.

"Rahul Gandhi and his party only understand the language of scams and corruption," Nitesh Rane said. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
"Rahul Gandhi and his party only understand the language of scams and corruption," Nitesh Rane said.

"The family of Rahul Gandhi is out on bail on corruption charges in National Herald Case...Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to level corruption charges against someone..." Rane told ANI.

"Rahul Gandhi and his party only understand the language of scams and corruption...He should come up with facts and proofs...No one takes his allegations seriously..." he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had given "investment advice" to people during the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls and there was a loss of lakhs of crores to retail investors also due to "fake exit polls".

He demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into, which he called, the "biggest stock market scam".

Indian stocks witnessed a bloodbath on the day the Lok Sabha results were announced, where incumbent BJP performed below par and fell short of exit poll predictions and the majority mark on its own. Many investors booked the profits they accumulated from the gains they made a day after the exit poll predictions indicated a comfortable majority for the BJP.

Sensex declined by a whopping 4,389.73 points and Nifty by 1,379.40 points on the results day. Much of the losses have however been recovered over the next two sessions.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

News / India News / BJP's Nitesh Rane hits back at Rahul Gandhi after stock market scam allegations, says he has “no moral right”
