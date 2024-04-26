 HC issues notice to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over state plea to cancel bail | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC issues notice to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over state plea to cancel bail

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Rane was arrested in December 2021 in connection with an alleged attack on a Shiv Sena functionary and granted bail by the Sindhudurg sessions court in February 2022

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday issued a notice to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane after the state government submitted a plea seeking cancellation of his bail in a 2021 attempt to murder case. The court informed Rane, arrested in December 2021 in connection with an alleged attack on a Shiv Sena functionary and granted bail by the Sindhudurg sessions court in February 2022, about the government’s plea and allowed him to present his case in person if he wished.

Nitesh Rane (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Nitesh Rane (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

On December 18, 2021, Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab was attacked while campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections. Parab was riding a bike in Kankavli when an Innova without a number plate collided with him. The driver of the Innova allegedly stabbed him in the chest after this while he overheard the assailant mentioning “should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane” to another person in the car before they fled from the spot.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Parab approached the Kankavli police following the incident, leading to the registration of a first information report under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

On December 30, 2021, Rane’s application for anticipatory bail in the case was rejected by the Sindhudurg sessions court, which emphasised on the necessity of his custodial interrogation. Subsequently, both the high court and supreme court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, and he surrendered before the police. He was later granted regular bail by the sessions court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / HC issues notice to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over state plea to cancel bail
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On