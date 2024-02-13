BJP's 'no confidence motion' dig at Rahul Gandhi over AAP's ‘one-seat’ snub

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has passed a no-confidence motion against the Congress, said BJP on Tuesday, reacting to Arvind Kejriwal's party's offer of one seat to the Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla today said the Opposition's INDIA bloc's motive now is to undermine the Congress. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.(ANI file photo)

"Today, yet another no confidence motion has been passed against the Congress party by its own allies. Few days ago, Mamata Banerjee said take 2 seats, you don't deserve more than two seats or else I am fighting for all the seats alone. In Punjab, AAP said 13 plus one Chandigarh seat, we are going to fight it alone. In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh announced his seats and said, ‘Congress, you should take these many seats and be happy’...So in every state you can see that no alliance partner has any confidence in the Congress party or in Rahul Gandhi," he said.

“This is not an alliance of 'Modi Hatao'. It is actually an alliance of 'Congress ko ghatao'. Anyhow, Congress should be given 200 or less seats to contest across the country because Congress and these parties have come into existence after finishing each other's existence,” he added.

The AAP today offered just one of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to its INDIA ally Congress. The announcement came days after the party unilaterally announced that it will field its candidates in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Congress says alliance to remain at national level

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the AAP will remain an ally at the national level.

"I admit that there has been a slight delay. But this is a difficult task because we are contesting against a few parties at the state level. INDIA Alliance is for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. In Delhi and Punjab, we are contesting against the AAP. But we are united at the national level - that we have to defeat the BJP. Resolving these matters is taking a little time. I agree that this should have been done earlier, but there were some difficulties. There is no issue with DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena and Samajwadi Party. Difficulty is when it comes to West Bengal and Punjab. Our organisation wants to contest more seats here, AAP and TMC want the same. A middle path would be found and within a few days, seat-sharing will be given its final form," he said.

'Congress doesn't deserve even one seat'

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that on the basis of merit, the Congress doesn't deserve even a single seat in Delhi.

To buttress his point, he said the Congress won no seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress has zero Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, it has zero seats in Delhi assembly. Out of 250 wards, the Congress won only 9 seats in the (2022) MCD election. Even on a merit basis, the Congress party does not deserve a single seat according to the available data. But only data is not important. As per the alliance dharma and out of respect, we are ready to offer one seat to the Congress," he said.

