BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist
The tempers ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 are rising as a stiff campaign war has ensued between the BJP and the Trinamool. After the Trinamool launched is election slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', the BJP improvised that and made is 'Bengal wants relief from didi', and released it with an animation music video.
The tune of the music has been taken from Bella Ciao, which is an Italian protest song but has been adapted several times and has become a protest song against fascist forces.
‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan
On taking a leaf out of a Communist song, the BJP said that the ideologies may differ but the "language of protest always rings true".
"A tune from Communist Italy, sung to protest against atrocities, echoes once again in West Bengal as people stand up to the injustices of the ruling dispensation," the BJP tweeted from its main official handle.
In the video, Mamata Banerjee has been accused of weakening the industry, the infrastructure of the state, and of failing to create jobs.
Several states are going to the Assembly elections this year, but West Bengal is getting more attention because of the exodus the ruling party in the state is experiencing just ahead of the election.
As Trinamool is hammering home the narrative of 'insider-outsider' — the BJP being an outsider in West Bengal, the BJP leadership is building suspense over its chief minister candidate. Union home minister Amit Shah has recently said BJP's CM candidate will not be an outsider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Centre directs states to scale up Covid-19 testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at govt, mentions students and academics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: 5 more bodies recovered on Sunday, death toll reaches 67
- About 70 personnel in 12 teams of SDRF are searching for bodies in the river from Reni village to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah confident of BJP victory in Gujarat local body elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha cop forges judge's signature to release murder suspect, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From new air travel rules to Covid-19 upsurge in states, what next week holds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-China 10th round positive, detailed roadmap to tackle residual issues next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh CM requests Rajnath to expedite army cantonment set up at Bilaspur
- The CM further stated that Chhattisgarh is keen on setting up an army camp at Chakarbhata, Bilaspur from employment and security purposes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath should focus on UP, rather than flagging in Kerala: BSP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre focused on promoting rural industries: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19 spike: Decision on night curfew in Nagpur, Amravati soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Anantnag, 6 AKs, telescope recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India saw nearly 87,000 Covid-19 cases this week, second wave fear looms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox